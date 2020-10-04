In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his day tied for 17th at 12 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Brandt Snedeker's 161 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Snedeker's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.