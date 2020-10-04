-
Bill Haas shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley is in 9th at 12 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Haas missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Haas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 under for the round.
