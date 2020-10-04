In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Beau Hossler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hossler hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hossler's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hossler hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Hossler hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.