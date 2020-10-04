-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Kristoffer Ventura and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Lahiri hit his 101 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lahiri hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lahiri's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
Lahiri missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
