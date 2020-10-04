-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
