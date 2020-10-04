Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 30th at 8 under; J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis, Brandt Snedeker, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Denny McCarthy, C.T. Pan, Keegan Bradley, Stewart Cink, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Adam Schenk had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.