In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 17th at 12 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Wise's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Wise's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wise hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.