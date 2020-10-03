-
-
Zach Johnson putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 16th at 7 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Zach Johnson's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
