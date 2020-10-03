-
Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley and Cameron Davis are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyler McCumber and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Kristoffer Ventura and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even for the round.
