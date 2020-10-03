Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Gordon had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Gordon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gordon hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gordon missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gordon's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gordon's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.