  • Wesley Bryan delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    The Takeaway

    In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Keegan Bradley (-13) takes the solo lead, Sergio Garcia putts with his eyes closed and MJ Duffae, a Monday qualifier, makes a charge.