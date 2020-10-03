-
Wesley Bryan delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Bradley takes lead, Sergio’s unique putting, Duffae making moves
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Keegan Bradley (-13) takes the solo lead, Sergio Garcia putts with his eyes closed and MJ Duffae, a Monday qualifier, makes a charge.
Wesley Bryan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Wesley Bryan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Bryan had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 5 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Bryan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Bryan at 6 under for the round.
