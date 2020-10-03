-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.
On his tee stroke on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
