In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under with Keegan Bradley and Kristoffer Ventura; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; and J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, McCumber's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, McCumber hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McCumber's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, McCumber had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, McCumber's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 6 under for the round.