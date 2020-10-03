  • Tyler McCumber shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyler McCumber makes a 60-foot eagle putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

