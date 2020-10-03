-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 12 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 24th at 7 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler McCumber, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Sergio Garcia, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's tee shot went 161 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hoge's 187 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
