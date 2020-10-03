In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gooch's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gooch's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gooch got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gooch hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.