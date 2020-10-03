Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Sungjae Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Im hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Im hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.