Stewart Cink shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even for the round.
