  • Steve Lewton shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Steve Lewton makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Steve Lewton makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Steve Lewton makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.