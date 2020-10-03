In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Steve Lewton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lewton finished his round tied for 60th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

Lewton got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewton to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lewton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewton to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lewton's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewton to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lewton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewton to even-par for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lewton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewton to 1 over for the round.

Lewton missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Lewton to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lewton chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewton to 1 under for the round.

Lewton got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewton to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lewton hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved Lewton to 1 over for the round.