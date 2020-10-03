Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue, Kristoffer Ventura, Corey Conners, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.