Sergio Garcia hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Garcia finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Sergio Garcia had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garcia's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Garcia had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Garcia missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 6 under for the round.