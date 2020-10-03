-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Muñoz's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Muñoz's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.