Scottie Scheffler shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue, Kristoffer Ventura, Corey Conners, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
