Scott Stallings posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Stallings finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 2nd at 13 under; and Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Scott Stallings had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Stallings at 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.
