Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Piercy hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Piercy's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.