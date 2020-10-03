-
-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Ryan Armour dials in approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour lands his 93-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 2nd at 13 under; and Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Armour's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Armour's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.