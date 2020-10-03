-
Rory Sabbatini delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; Tyler McCumber, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kristoffer Ventura and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 11 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Rory Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Rory Sabbatini at 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 6 under for the round.
