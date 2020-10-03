-
-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
Roger Sloan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 27th at 7 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kristoffer Ventura and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Sloan had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan's tee shot went 157 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.