Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richy Werenski makes eagle on No. 11 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski makes eagle on the par-5 11th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 61st at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Werenski's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at even-par for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
