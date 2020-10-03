-
Rafa Cabrera Bello putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
October 03, 2020
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
Rafa Cabrera Bello missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Cabrera Bello chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
