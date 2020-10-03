  • Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati makes birdie after strong approach on No. 1 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.