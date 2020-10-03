-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati makes birdie after strong approach on No. 1 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 14th at 9 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Malnati's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.
