In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round in 66th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On his second stroke on the 418-yard par-4 second, Kizzire went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Kizzire hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 4 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kizzire to 6 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 6 over for the round.