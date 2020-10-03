-
MJ Daffue finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
MJ Daffue sinks birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, MJ Daffue drains a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, MJ Daffue hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.
