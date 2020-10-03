-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Michael Gligic rolls in for eagle at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic sinks a 13-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kristoffer Ventura, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gligic's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gligic got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Gligic's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gligic's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.