Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 10th at 9 under; Keegan Bradley and Cameron Davis are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyler McCumber and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Kristoffer Ventura and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Maverick McNealy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McNealy hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.