Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith birdies from off the green at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith sinks a 14-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 2nd at 13 under; and Sergio Garcia and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, NeSmith hit his 279 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
