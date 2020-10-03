Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Cameron Davis and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Laird had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Laird missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Laird to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.