Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lee hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.