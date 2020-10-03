-
Kristoffer Ventura putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kristoffer Ventura birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kristoffer Ventura makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kristoffer Ventura hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day tied for 4th at 13 under with Brandt Snedeker; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kristoffer Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Ventura chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 under for the round.
Ventura missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ventura's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.
