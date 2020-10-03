  • Kevin Chappell finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Chappell makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.