-
-
Kevin Chappell finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Chappell makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.