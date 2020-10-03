Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Kristoffer Ventura, and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Tyler McCumber, MJ Daffue, Denny McCarthy, Corey Conners, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kraft had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Kraft chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kraft's tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kraft's 171 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.