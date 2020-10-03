-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Keegan Bradley makes eagle after dialed approach on No. 11 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hits his 5-yard approach on the par-5 11th hole to 1 feet and would make the putt for eagle.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Denny McCarthy and Aaron Wise; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bradley at 2 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.