  • Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hits his 5-yard approach on the par-5 11th hole to 1 feet and would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley makes eagle after dialed approach on No. 11 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hits his 5-yard approach on the par-5 11th hole to 1 feet and would make the putt for eagle.