Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Bramlett's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Bramlett had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
