Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the par-5 third, Jimmy Walker chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jimmy Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Walker's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Walker's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Walker had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.