Jay McLuen shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jay McLuen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McLuen finished his round in 65th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.
McLuen got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLuen to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, McLuen's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McLuen hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved McLuen to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McLuen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLuen to 2 over for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, McLuen chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLuen to 3 over for the round.
