In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Cameron Davis and Sergio Garcia; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Poston's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Poston's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Poston chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 under for the round.