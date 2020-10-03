J.B. Holmes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 2nd at 13 under; and Sergio Garcia and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Holmes hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Holmes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Holmes had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Holmes's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 under for the round.

Holmes missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 under for the round.