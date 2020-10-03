In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kristoffer Ventura and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Henrik Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Norlander's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Norlander chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Norlander got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Norlander's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.