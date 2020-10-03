-
-
Hank Lebioda putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 24th at 7 under; Keegan Bradley and Cameron Davis are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyler McCumber is in 3rd at 12 under; and J.T. Poston, Kristoffer Ventura, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hank Lebioda had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Lebioda chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.