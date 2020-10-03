Grayson Murray hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Murray had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Murray chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Murray hit an approach shot from 152 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.