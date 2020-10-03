  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 21-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo sinks a 21-foot eagle on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 21-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.