Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo sinks a 21-foot eagle on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 21-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.
Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
